The pre-CON conference GE betting has “hung parliament” still favourite

So as is usual it is the Tories who hold the last of the main party conferences and the party always follows immediately after Labour. I wonder whether after Johnson has made his final speech on Wednesday morning whether this chart will look different.

The big difference for the Tories is that they are the party of government and can make policy announcements that can actually be implemented, This is why there is likely to be a bigger media presence in Manchester than there was in Brighton.

Based on the polls we have seen so far Labour still trail on voting intention by a similar margins to before conference season. What will be interesting with tonight’s Opinium poll will be the latest leader approval ratings. Starmer must be hoping got an uptick.

Mike Smithson