Truss once again topping the CONHome ratings

Leadership favourite Rishi in 5th place

As we pointed out here the September CONHome Cabinet rankings seemed to be a good indicator of who would get sacked in the re-shuffle and who would do well. We have now got the latest figures which once again have Liz Truss right at the top with Grant Shapps now taking bottom place with Patel not far above.

BoJo himself is six from bottom.

Of course there is no leadership vacancy and BoJo looks set to be there to fight another general election so the Rishi-Liz battle could last years.

Mike Smithson