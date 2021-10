Boris Johnson now squats like a giant toad across British politics. He has expanded the Overton window in both directions. Praising bankers and drug companies, while tight on immigration and woke history. Cheered for lauding the NHS and pro LGBT. Where does Labour find a gap? — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) October 6, 2021

Punchy from the Adam Smith Institute, the think tank that aims to promote "neoliberal and free market ideas": https://t.co/C8YwvCXuwB — Ben Wright (@_BenWright_) October 6, 2021

Campaign in poetry, govern in poetry too. — Gabriel Milland (@gabrielmilland) October 6, 2021

Boris Johnson's speech showed he is a great after-dinner speaker. And he gave it just as he took dinner from millions of Britain's poorest with a Universal Credit cut. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) October 6, 2021

I’m sure on a visceral level the speech will go down a hit in the polls and the country but substantively in the week universal credit is cut and gas prices seem to rise ever more it might be misjudged in the future, but my betting position remains the same, the Conservatives are on course to win the most seats at the next election based on past polling precedents.

TSE