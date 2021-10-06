The first polling has BoJo’s speech rated lower than Starmer’s

Exclusive:



Voters think Keir Starmer's speech was better than Boris Johnson's – new poll for Opiniumhttps://t.co/kcZlnbqEkM pic.twitter.com/UWpB7nH42a — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) October 6, 2021

Like last week’s Starmer speech poll this latest had the pollster Opinium, showing 1,305 voters, key sections of today’s and then asking them the same questions.

This is from the Sky News report linked to in the Tweet above:

After watching Mr Johnson’s speech, 51% said they agreed with what he had to say against 41% who did not. Some 53% said the prime minister came across as strong, while 30% said he came across as weak.And 49% said he was competent while 37% said incompetent, while 46% said he came across as if he cares about ordinary people while 42% said he did not care.Some 44% said he was in touch with people’s concerns while 45% said out of touch. Also, 40% said Mr Johnson was interesting and 22% said boring.

The report by Sam Coates then goes on to note:

On most measures, Sir Keir scored higher, with 63% saying they agreed, 57% strong, 62% competent, 68% caring and 60% in touch.More people even thought Sir Keir was interesting, with 41% saying that about his speech.

I think part of the difference can be put down to Starmer being a relative unknown when compared with BoJo who has been a high-profile politician for getting on for two decades.

What this means in political terms I do not know.

Mike Smithson