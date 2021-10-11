3 Tory MP climate sceptics get the Greenpeace treatment

But will the Greenpeace polling change their minds?

The above polling commissioned by Greenpeace represents an interesting approach to campaigning particularly because in two of the seats, Wokingham and Wycome, the incumbent MPs are out of step with their constituents as well on Brexit and they both faced strong challenges at GE2019.

But unless it could be shown that their views on climate change could cost them their jobs then it is hard to see the polling changing their minds.

Next time of course the Tories will not have the threat of PM Corbyn to put put the pressure on.

Mike Smithson