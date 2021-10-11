The rise and rise of Trump in the WH2024 nomination betting

Following on from the previous post by TSE the above chart shows the latest betting for the Republican nomination at the 2024 White House election.

As can be seen Trump is getting a tighter and tighter favourite all the time and could soon be odds on. This sort of mirrors the Democratic nomination betting where Biden, who will be 81 in November 2024, is still the clear favourite to secure the nomination and retain the Presidency.

My only WH2024 bets are on the US Transportation Secretary and winner of the Iowa caucuses in 2020, Pete Buttigieg. I have him at 67/1 for the Presidency.

Mike Smithson