At 20% both Trump and Biden are value in the WH2024 betting

You might have to lock your cash up for just over three years but you could at current prices go into the November 2024 White House election with bets on the two main contenders at odds of 20% each.

My main worry here would be Biden who could quite easily not be a runner whether on health grounds or that he doesn’t feel able to carry on. Trump is looking increasingly certain for the GOP nomination.

Mike Smithson