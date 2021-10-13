Leicester East – a possible by-election?

Labour is calling on Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe to quit her seat after she was found guilty of a campaign of harassment including threatening an acid attack. At GE2019 she stood for Labour in Leicester East but now is an independent.

Whether there is a by -election depends on either the severity of her sentence or her deciding to stand down. She is, though, planning an appeal which could overturn her conviction.

At GE2019 the seat saw a huge swing from LAB to CON and BoJo’s party would possibly fancy their chances of a shock by-election victory.

My guess is that if there is a by-election then it will be who gets the LAB nomination will be the next MP. The seat was held for many years by Keith Vaz.

Mike Smithson