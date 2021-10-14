YouGov has the worst LAB VI but Starmer closest as “Best PM”

Eh?

The latest YouGov poll has CON up to a double digit lead which as can be seen above is totally out of line with other firms. Looking at the detail the Tory share is within the same range as other firms but YouGov’s Green total is markedly higher and the LAB one markedly less.

Quite why this should be is hard to say. Maybe it is a sampling issue or it could be down to how YouGov asks it questions in a manner that seems to help the Greens.

But take a look at these figures for Best PM. This list does not include today’s YouGov which has Starmer 6% behind

I find it difficult to square these two sets of data. Surely the CON polling lead should be reflected in Johnson leads in the direction of the “Best PM” ratings?

Mike Smithson