UPDATE: Sir David Amess has died after knife attack during a surgery UPDATE: Sir David Amess has died after knife attack during a surgery 15/10/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment David Amess MP dies after being stabbed at constituency office, police say https://t.co/z5oEgDJuxQ— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021 BREAKING: Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed multiple times at his local constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.It is believed he has been receiving treatment at the scene.More: https://t.co/4oqOgzMbep pic.twitter.com/loUm9VrwxT— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021 MPs have reacted with shock to the news Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."More: https://t.co/ZCcXMbdTuL pic.twitter.com/h9W6GZxyIx— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021