Those saying Brexit right down to just 38%

The second lowest level since the referendum

The same YouGov poll that had the CON lead back in double figures also had what for the government is the second-worst Brexit tracker finding on record. The latest split is in the chart above.

This is a tracker that was started in the aftermath of the outcome in June 2016 and has been repeatedly asked by the pollster since.

One feature we have seen in this polling is that women are taking a much more negative view of Brexit than men. In this poll there is a 16% lead for Brexit wrong amongst the women with a 6% lead with the men.

Clearly this polling has come at a time when more of the negatives have been highlighted.

Mike Smithson