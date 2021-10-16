Tonight’s polls in sharp contrast to YouGov’s 10% CON lead Tonight’s polls in sharp contrast to YouGov’s 10% CON lead 16/10/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Latest Opinium Approval ratings chsrtd Boris Johnson’s approval rating as prime minister with Opinium has reached net -18% (32% approve, 50% disapprove), the lowest since the 2019 general election.— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 16, 2021 ???| NEW: Westminster Voting Intention?CON- 41% (+2)?LAB- 37% (+2)?LDEM- 7% (-1)?GRN- 5% (-1)?? | Poll taken: 13-15/10via, @OpiniumResearch; Changes w/29/09-01/10— WILL LLOYD (@willgeorgelloyd) October 16, 2021 This 1% Tory lead comes 2 days after YouGov had CON 10% ahead https://t.co/v8YcUvns7p— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 16, 2021