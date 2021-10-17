Opinium: Apart from vaccines more think LAB would be doing better

An interesting new polling approach from Opinium features in its latest poll and in the chart above. The sample was asked: Please imagine Labour had been in government for the last couple of years instead of the Conservatives. Do you think they would have done a better or worse job in each of the following areas?

Clearly the vaccine continues to be a plus for ministers. But in the other areas polled thought LAB would do better than CON. I just wonder whether this is one of those polling approaches which is always going to benefit the opposition who, of course, cannot be tested.

This comes in a poll where the main voting intention number had the CON lead down from 12% at GE2019 to 4% which would if it happened like this, be very difficult for Johnson to retain a working majority.

In one sense the Labour leader should be encouraged by these numbers.

Mike Smithson