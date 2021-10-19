Priti Patel has negative ratings even from GE2019 CON voters

One of the reasons I love Opinium polls more than others is the way the firm presents its data. There are far far more cross-heads than with any other firm and poll watchers can spend hours just going through it.

In its latest poll the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, was included in its regular approval ratings and as will not come as a surprise she has a net minus 55% with those who voted Remain in the referendum. Quite surprisingly, though, Patel is also in negative territory with Leavers on a net minus 9%.

An Opinium feature that I think is unique is the data it produces on the splits in seat types and as can be seen Patel is on minus 28% in places which were CON holds at GE2019.

But the figure that I find most striking is that she is just in negative territory amongst those who voted for the party at GE2019. This contrasts with current CON voters where she is on a net plus 15%. The latter group is of course smaller than the former. The Tories got 44.7% at the general election compared with 41% in the current poll.

Mike Smithson