Can Ministers meet the high expectations of the booster jab roll out?

Several of the papers this morning are making the roll out of the booster jab their main story following suggestions that this is not going quite as well as the initial vaccine programme at the start of the year.

Quite why this is it hard to say but there’s little doubt from my own observations and the newspaper reports that it is increasingly becoming a matter of concern.

I’m 75 with a difficult medical history and get told that I don’t qualify when I try to book a booster online. Yet I know from PB threads that people far younger have already had their booster.

We are also moving to a time of year when more socialising takes place inside thus increasing the risk. On top of that there have been suggestions that those who received AstraZeneca first ended might not have the same level of protection.

Earlier in the year the Tories got a massive boost in the polls from the initial success of the vaccination programme. Expectations are running high with the booster jabs and these need to be met.

Mike Smithson