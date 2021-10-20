This polling trend doesn’t look good for ministers
Ex-PBer and now Ipsos-MORI polling director, Keiran Pedley, made this comment:
Looking at the trend, the net score of -25 is not as bad as the -35 this time last year. But the direction of travel is negative – question is what happens from here…things recovered slightly in Nov last year & then more as vaccine rollout landed in 2021.
Last year this tracker predicated several LAB leads in VI polling. Could we be about to see the same happen this year?