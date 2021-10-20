This polling trend doesn’t look good for ministers

Ex-PBer and now Ipsos-MORI polling director, Keiran Pedley, made this comment:

Looking at the trend, the net score of -25 is not as bad as the -35 this time last year. But the direction of travel is negative – question is what happens from here…things recovered slightly in Nov last year & then more as vaccine rollout landed in 2021.

Last year this tracker predicated several LAB leads in VI polling. Could we be about to see the same happen this year?

Mike Smithson