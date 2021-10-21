The battle against COVID could go on for years

There will come a time, I am sure, when the fight against COVID doesn’t dominate the news but we are a long way off that. The sheer scale of the latest numbers is a sharp reminder that now is not the time to relax as appeared to be happening.

Ministers seem to be trying to ensure that we continue to take a lot of precautions so that “normal”, whatever that means, life can continue. Maybe we’ll never fully get on top of the virus.

One thing that HealthSec Javid could do is persuade Tory MPs to wear masks when the TV cameras are on them in the chamber. The sight of the almost totally masked opposition benches facing the overwhelmingly unmasked Tory MPs sends out a very bad message. If the MPs of the governing party don’t think precautions are necessary then why should the general public?

Mike Smithson