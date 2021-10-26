Time for budget bingo – will Sunak say these words/phrases?

Welcome to the first Smarkets “Budget Bingo” betting created by Shadsy who used to be at Ladbrokes. This was one of his specialty bets which he has now created for his new employer which, of course, is a betting exchange.

The full list of possible phrases or words that Sunak might use is here. These are the market rules:

This market relates to Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget speech on 27 October Sunak must use the exact word or phrase as listed. Pluralisations or abbreviations will not count. Initialialisms will also not count e.g. if the contract specifies “National Health Service”, N.H.S will not be sufficient to settle as Yes (and vice-versa).

I have a history of occasionally being tempted but I always end up as a loser. What makes this very different with Smarkets is that you can effectively bet on the Chancellor NOT to use one of the chosen options. You do this by a lay.

My plan is to keep out but I’ll probably be tempted.

Mike Smithson