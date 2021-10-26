YouGov finds overwhelming support for NHS staff to be vaccinated
At some stage this has to be implemented. There is overwhelming public backing as the polling shows and it would give a strong signal of the Government’s intent.
I am writing this on a packed Thameslink train where barely 25% of passengers are a wearing masks. It is as though the public have taken a signal from Ministers that the pandemic is over.
Surely on all public transport there has to be a strong rule on mask wearing. The pictures from the Commons of the largely mask less Tory MPs sends a very bad message.