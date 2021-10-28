Reeves puts herself in the frame as Starmer’s successor

The one person who appears to have come out best from the Budget is the Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves who gave the first response in place of Starmer who is isolating because of COVID.

Normally this is a role for the opposition leader and Reeves used her opportunity in the limelight to maximum effect.

She looked confident and has generally got good reviews. The Mirror had it “‘Demolition woman Rachel Reeves smashed the Chancellor’s Budget brick by brick'”.

These are the sort of things that get remembered and it has been a long time since a Labour figure has got such good coverage. At current odds she’s good bet for the next leader.

Mike Smithson