This morning’s front pages are, in the main, positive for Sunak

Inevitably the budget totally dominates the from pages and next PM betting favourite Sunak will probably feel pleased with the coverage. His position in the betting has not changed.

Under the heading “This is more politics than economics” this is how the Guardian is reporting it

What Mr Sunak's speech, and the US-style social media campaign that preceded it, revealed was a politician who wanted to be the candidate for everyone. With his tax-and-spend policies, Mr Sunak feinted left, expanding the state to its biggest size since the 1970s. His initiatives were designed to tell voters that this was a government prepared with bold action to deal with the struggle out of Covid. The reality is more prosaic: an ageing post-pandemic population needs more healthcare. However Mr Sunak also feinted right, asking MPs whether they wanted to "live in a country where the response to every question is 'what is the government going to do about it?'". Mr Sunak signalled that when there is a choice between government responsibility and private responsibility, he would go with private responsibility.

