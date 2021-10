Smarkets are keeping up their weekly local council by-election bet. Tonight there are eight contests and the one chosen is Currock & Upperby on Carlisle council This was the result in a three member ward when contested in May 2019.



Lab 798, 667, 555

UKIP 556

Cons 326, 293, 283

Green 251

Lib Dem 237

The UKIP councillor has since died. My money would be on Labour.

Mike Smithson