Starmer’s successor looks set to be one of these three

Forget current betting favourite and twice leadership failure Andy Burnham the next party leader will surely come from the above trio who have all come to the fore in the past month.

Lisa Nandy has been looking like a strong contender for some time while the response by Rachel Reeves to the budget on Wednesday put her solidly within the frame.

Last night on Question Time Bridget Phillipson showed why she should be taken seriously.

Faced with the sheer competence of these three it is hard to see why Burnham, who is not even an MP, is rated so highly. His Deputy, second in the betting. Angela Rayner, has slipped sharply following her “scum” comment.

The big question is when there will be a vacancy. I just wonder whether Starmer when surveying the political talent around him might decide that someone else is better equipped to defeat Boris.

Mike Smithson