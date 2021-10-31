It’s the economy stupid?

The National Infrastructure Commission estimates poorer households are likely to see a £6.66 per month increase in living costs.



This is something that at least 25% of the lowest-earning Britons say they can't afford https://t.co/MIkGuhuRwm pic.twitter.com/A8BAxbB9Hk — YouGov (@YouGov) October 27, 2021

Many people, myself included, think based on the current polling and historical precedents, the government are on course to win a majority at the the next general election. Yet there’s a nagging feeling that there could be a black swan or just a regular swan that might upend those assumptions about the next general election.

Looking at those findings from YouGov atop this thread, there’s potential for a cost of living crisis damaging the government. It is possible that any pay increases get wiped out by inflation, higher interest rates, and rather large price increases in things like energy bills and fuel. Something the public are expecting to happen.

Expectations for household finances over next 12 months



Get better: 12% (-4 from Mar)

About same: 36% (-10)

Get worse: 44% (+14)



Expectations for the economy over next 12 months



Get better: 22% (-10 from Mar)

About same: 18% (+3)

Get worse: 50% (+5)https://t.co/k5xawexpad pic.twitter.com/BQCnxuueOg — YouGov (@YouGov) October 29, 2021

YouGov also found that a lot more people expect the budget to leave them and the country worse off than better off (although the winner was no difference).

2021 Budget verdict:



Will leave the country…

Better off: 13%

No difference: 42%

Worse off: 23%



Will leave me and my family better off…

Better off: 4%

No difference: 50%

Worse off: 31%https://t.co/k5xawexpad pic.twitter.com/uxP8IaLMc8 — YouGov (@YouGov) October 29, 2021

My view is that the Conservatives need to win a majority at the next election, because they won’t have any parliamentary allies willing to prop them up if they fall short of a majority. Based on the above polling this could imperil a Conservative majority. If Boris Johnson goes down the Gordon Brown route and says a cost of living crisis started somewhere in the world then I expect that won’t be a successful strategy.

TSE