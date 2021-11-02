Trump’s big WH2020 lie could threaten democracy itself

The above NBC polling has just come out and raises the worry even more that Trump’s refusal to accept last November’s outcome could have a long lasting impact on confidence in the democratic process itself.

Elected politicians get their authority from the fact that they have been elected and if that comes into doubt then very dangerous territory is being entered.

We all know the story and we saw on January 6th how dangerous the big lie is. Even though the dozens of court cases to overturn the outcome have flopped a significant part of the Republican voting base have moved away from having confidence in the process.

Just look the Republican voter dramatic change . From 84% having confidence a year ago today to 41% now represents a massive change in opinion.

Where this ends I do not know.

Mike Smithson