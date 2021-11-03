CON MP and PBer, Aaron Bell, doesn’t back Bojo on Paterson

The hugely controversial move by Johnson to overthrow an independent inquiry that found ex-cabinet minister Owen Paterson committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules has been passed by MPs. Paterson had faced a 30 day suspension which could have opened the door to a recall petition.

This is dominating the domestic news this evening and Deputy LAB leader, Angela Raymer, earlier had what was a clear PMQs victory when standing in for Starmer. The Indy’s John Rentoul noted that this was one of the most effective attacks on the government since Johnson became prime minister.

Not all Tory MPs have gone along with BoJo’s move to circumvent the disciplinary rules and I am delighted to note that PBer and MP for Newcastle under Lyme, Aaron Bell, was amongst them.

As I made clear on the previous thread I think Johnson is absolutely potty to open up his party to the allegations of sleaze.

Mike Smithson