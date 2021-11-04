This week’s local by-election bet is in Lancashire

Smarkets continue their series of local by-election bets with today’s contest in the Lancashire ward of North Meols near Southport.

Last time there was an election here in 2019 the result was:

49% Cons

38% Lab

13% UKIP

This time there is not a UKIP candidate and we have a stright LAB-CON fight.

On the face of it this looks like a CON hold. Punters however are seeing it differently and Labour in now the 64% favourite.

I’m having a little bet on the Tories at about 40%.

Mike Smithson