We have a by election in North Shropshire

Owen Paterson to resign as MP for North Shropshire after sleaze row – UK politics live https://t.co/vXpxuXfFoH — The Guardian (@guardian) November 4, 2021

Once the government executed the u turn on matters related to Owen Paterson his tenure as a member of parliament seemed doubtful. I suspect the Tories will hold the seat, I would have had my doubts if we had gone down the recall process, I don’t think a near 23,000 majority is at risk.

I suspect the damage from this shabby, sleazy, and ignoble process will be long term damage to the Prime Minister and the Tory Party, coupled if further sleaze allegations could bring back memories of the 90s and the damage it did to the Tory Party in 1997. It is is little events like this which allow tactical anti-Tory voting to become acceptable and more widespread.

There’ll be damage to the PM as he suffered a major rebellion. Political authority is a lot like virginity, once it has gone it has hard to get back. The sad thing for him this is something that could have been easily avoided, Tory MPs will be reluctant to commit to back controversial three lines whips when a u turn in fewer than 24 hours is inevitable. Had Boris Johnson followed normal procedure it really would have been a case of Owen Who with the public.

The smuggest people in the world right, the glorious thirteen MPs, including Aaron Bell, who voted against the odious plan to save Owen Paterson.

TSE