Tories drop to 36% with YouGov

Tory lead slashed to just one point in this week’s YouGov poll for The Times



Fieldwork yesterday evening and today — so post-Paterson vote



CON 36 (-3)

LAB 35 (+2)

LIB DEM 8 (nc)

GREEN 9 (-1)

REF UK 5 (+2)



Tory 2019 > Labour: 5%

Tory 2019 > Don’t Know: 22%

Would not vote: 4% pic.twitter.com/d6FSiDw15d — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) November 4, 2021

The YouGov poll in today’s Times is the first test of public opinion that we have had since the Patison crisis emerged. As can be seen the Tory share is down to 36% a move that is driven by more than a fifth of GE2019 CON voters saying don’t know.

The polling takes place amidst very special circumstances and the question is will it be prolonged or will those not ready to say Conservative now swingback slowly in the next few weeks or months? My guess is that there will be a shift back but it will take time and it might not be all of them.

A couple of days ago I ran a header on the likely polling effect and was told by several PBers that nobody was noticing this story outside the “Westminster bubble”. They were wrong and i was right.

The 36% CON share is 9 points down on the GE2019 outcome.

Mike Smithson