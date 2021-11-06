CON Opinium lead down to 1% but other findings are terrible CON Opinium lead down to 1% but other findings are terrible 6/11/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment ?NEW?The @Conservatives lead has fallen to 1 point in first poll conducted entirely after Owen Paterson’s resignation on ThursdayThe latest numbers for the @OpiniumResearch / @ObserverUK poll:Con 37% (-3)Lab 36% (+1)Lib Dem 9% (+1)Green 6% (-1)https://t.co/JnZH0GQG1S pic.twitter.com/Y6US4mCehU— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) November 6, 2021 Since April there has been an increase in the number who would describe Johnson and the Conservative Party as corrupt. % who think Boris Johnson is…Clean and honest 22% (-8)Corrupt 47% (+5)% who think the Conservative Party is…Clean and honest 22% (-6)Corrupt 48% (+7) pic.twitter.com/MgIvCaUKoV— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) November 6, 2021