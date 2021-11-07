The change in Johnson’s approval rating region by region

As we saw last night the latest Opinium poll for the Observer has Johnson dropping to his worst net approval ratings ever since becoming PM.

I thought it might be useful to look to see if there is a regional difference in the change in his ratings. The chart above compares last night’s poll with the approval ratings in mid-May when the PM was enjoying the full benefit of his vaccine boost

As can be seen it is the Midlands where there has been the most change and this could be worrying for Number 10. It was that region that saw many of the gains at GE2019 which led to Johnson’s big majority.

In the betting a Tory majority is now a 39% chance.

Mike Smithson