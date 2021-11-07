The LDs could be worth a punt in North Shropshire

This morning many households in North Shropshire received their first leaflet, see above, of the by-election from the LDs which is pretty fast work given the vacancy was created only a few days ago.

Although the party came third in the seat at GE2019 they were in second place at last May’s local elections and seem to be making this their priority. At this stage in the campaign, the party is seeking to establish itself as the main challenger.

An LD campaigner who has been on the ground there told me this afternoon that “the corruption stuff seems to be hitting home”.

Of course, we have not got a date yet and the Commons convention is that the party that held the seat at the previous general election is the one that can choose when it will happen.

This is a tricky one for the Tories because a delay in the by-election date means that the challengers can circulate leaflets like this without the same constraints of the by-election spending limits.

I’m on the LDs with Smarkets at 10 and 9.8.

Mike Smithson