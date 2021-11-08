Johnson slumps to worst ever Ipsos rating while LAB take lead

Not good numbers with by-elections coming up

The latest poll from Ipsos-MORI, the firm that has been political polling in the UK since the 1970s, is out and has bad news for Johnson and worrying news for the Tories. The voting figures are:

LAB: 36%= CON: 35%-4 GRN: 11%: +5 LD 9%=

Overall satisfaction with Boris Johnson has also fallen. A third (34%) are satisfied with the way he is doing his job as Prime Minister (down 5 points from September) while three in five (61%) are dissatisfied (up 10 points) leaving him a net satisfaction rating of -27. Satisfaction with the government has also reduced – three in ten (29%) are satisfied with its performance (down 6 points) while 62% are dissatisfied (up 11 points) leaving it a net score of -33.

Keir Starmer has seen a slight improvement in his scores. Three in ten (29%) are satisfied with his job as leader of the opposition (up 4 points) while half (50%) are dissatisfied (no change) leaving him with a net satisfaction score of -21. Ed Davey has also seen little change with 20% satisfied with him as the Liberal Democrat leader (up 1 point) and 37% dissatisfied (up 4 points) giving him a net score of -17.

Given that the fieldwork took place in the aftermath of the Pattison affair and the Johnson U-turn these figures are not unexpected. Looking back it was a massive mistake to push forward with the Commons vote to by-pass standard procedures on Pattison which seems to have touched a raw nerve,

For me this is another betting win. I had money on a LAB poll lead before the year end.

Mike Smithson