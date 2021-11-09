Neither Johnson nor his deputy Raab come out of this well

Deputy PM Raab struggling here to defend Johnson's refusal to wear a mask while visiting a hospital https://t.co/i3zg75PAgu — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 9, 2021

This just drives the “different rules for them” narrative

Johnson’s visit to a hospital in Northumberland where he refused to wear a face mask is getting a fair amount of attention on social media and comes at a difficult time for the PM who has seen his ratings drop sharply.

I don’t think he was helped this morning by Deputy PM Dominic Raab in the above BBC Breakfast interview. Surely someone reputed to be as good a communicator as Johnson would have realised how his maskless visit would be seen and Raab should have had a smarter response prepared.

While the pandemic continues to be with us things like mask-wearing indoors matter particularly while in a hospital are vital. The expectation is that the PM will set an example which he didn’t do here.

Mike Smithson