Neither Johnson nor his deputy Raab come out of this well
This just drives the “different rules for them” narrative
Johnson’s visit to a hospital in Northumberland where he refused to wear a face mask is getting a fair amount of attention on social media and comes at a difficult time for the PM who has seen his ratings drop sharply.
I don’t think he was helped this morning by Deputy PM Dominic Raab in the above BBC Breakfast interview. Surely someone reputed to be as good a communicator as Johnson would have realised how his maskless visit would be seen and Raab should have had a smarter response prepared.
While the pandemic continues to be with us things like mask-wearing indoors matter particularly while in a hospital are vital. The expectation is that the PM will set an example which he didn’t do here.