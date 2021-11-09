Only the Telegraph seems to be staying loyal to Johnson

Another morning and another set of newspaper front pages with the Mail finding a new line of attack on the government highlighting a “Tory Grandee” who spent weeks in the Caribbean while the Commons was sitting.

The one thing that seems to be consistent is that the Telegraph, Johnson’s former employer, seems to be staying loyal to their man and yet again is almost alone in not attacking the PM and his government.

I’m beginning to think that he might not make it through to lead the party at the general election. Tory MPs can be ruthless at disposing of leaders they perceive to be failing and putting their seats at risk. I have not done so yet but this Smarkets market looks very tempting.

Mike Smithson