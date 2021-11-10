The focus moves to ex-Tory leader and former A-G

It is just a week since Owen Paterson had to step down but there no abating the media interest in what other Tory MPs are doing. As can be seen the Times is leading on the former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and the Guardian is putting the focus on the former Tory leader, IDS.

All this comes after the polls are showing the Tory lead collapse and Johnson with some terrible personal rating numbers.

At some stage this will die down but there is little doubt that so much of what Tory MPs are getting paid for is coming under close scrutiny and headlines like those above are inevitably going to be damaging.

For the media the starting point is the register of interests that MPs have to declare and what seems to be happening is that exactly what they are doing with these moonlighting roles is coming under close scrutiny.

Johnson needs to do something that stops this from getting worse but it is hard to see what action he can take.

Mike Smithson