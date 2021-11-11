Now Redfield & Wilton has LAB ahead

It has been quite clear over the past three or four weeks that the voting intention polls have been tightening and now the latest Redfield & Wilton survey is reporting a 2% LAB lead – the best performance for the party for well over 18 months.

Quite what is driving this is hard to say but there has also been a decline in Johnson’s leader ratings.

It was back in April last year that the Tories started to build up big polling leads which was largely down to what was seen as a very successful vaccine rollout.

These numbers, no doubt will be looked at closely by MPs particularly those in seats that were gained at GE2019.

