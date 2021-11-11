The Greens are favourite in tonight’s local election bet

Smarkets are continuing with their weekly local by-election bets and tonight’s contest is in a ward which I know well and where my wife and I rented a cottage just before the March 2020 lockdown. It is the University and Scotforth ward on Lancaster council.

The last time this ward was contested with three seats available the result was:

Lab 295, 278, 267

Green 217, 175, 142

Cons 119, 113, 112

LD 88, 83, 72

Currently, the Green party is favourite and is a 58% chance. There have been no bets at all on the Tories or the LDs,

Mike Smithson