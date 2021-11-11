The Mail continues with it attacks on Cox

For the second day running the Daily Mail decides that Geoffrey Cox is the main story unlike almost the rest of the papers which have moved on.

I’m not so sure what the impact on public opinion that the Cox story is having apart from highlighting the fact the Tory MP is a very successful lawyer.

It is getting to a stage where Johnson needs to do something about the the MP second jobs issue which could be very tricky given that it is Tory MPs who are most likely to have one. It is also Tory MPs who have been angered most by what they were asked to do last week.

There is little doubt that Johnson’s desire to help Paterson and the subsequent U-turn has been very damaging to him personally. The political world would have been so different if the Parliamentary standards procedure had been allowed to take its course and Paterson would now be suspended.

I think it now less likely that Johnson will lead the party at the next general election.

Mike Smithson