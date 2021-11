Number 10 must be hoping that this is an outlier

Hard to see Johnson surviving if other polls support this

The Savanta ComRes poll was carried out on Thursday and Friday and other polls are in the pipeline.

For the moment this has to be regarded as the trend and it does look grim for the PM.

It cannot be long before the speculation is on Tory MPs having a confidence ballot on Johnson which would pave the way for a new leader and PM.

Mike Smithson