A Johnson exit in 2022 moving up in the betting

A Johnson exit in 2022 moving up in the betting

Comments 0 Comment
Betdata

The recent record lows in Johnson’s leadership ratings and LAB taking the lead have sparked off a flurry of activity in several betting markets including the year in which Johnson will go.

Although it is down a bit “2024 or later” is still the favourite but it is no longer odds-on and as can be seen 2022 is moving upwards.

I’m sure that most PBers are familiar with the Tory party leadership rules which make ousting a leader a lot easier than with Labour.

Basically, it requires 15% or more of the party’s MPs to send letter to the Chair of the 1922 Committee calling for a confidence vote. Once that total is reached he or she then sets up the secret confidence ballot which normally happens pretty quickly.

A key feature of the process is if a ballot is held and the leader survives then there can be no other confidence moves for a year. If the confidence vote goes the other way then the party moves into a leadership election.

There is little doubt that Johnson has been damaged the question is how much. Whatever he is not helped by the latest polls.

Mike Smithson

Comments by
Comments are closed.