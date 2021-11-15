In terms of dates the ComRes LAB 6% lead poll is still the latest

I was a bit disappointed at the weekend that the only new poll was Opinium for the Observer and that had fieldwork dates of November 10-12 compared with the ComRes November 11-12. Generally, with internet polls the bulk of the sample responds on the first day of fieldwork so it is hard to compare Opinium with ComRes.

On the face of it the latter with its 40% LAB share looks like it could be an outlier but we do need to see more polling.

My sense is that Starmer’s party is just ahead but I’ll need more convincing data that it is at 40%.

Another point to bear in mind is that both ComRes and Opinium poll on a UK rather than a GB basis while the rest of the major pollsters work on a GB basis.

Mike Smithson