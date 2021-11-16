Date for your diary: PB Gathering – Feb 3rd 2022

It has been a long time coming but I am delighted to announce that the first PB Gathering since before GE2017 is scheduled to take place on February 3rd next year.

Smarkets, the betting exchange that is expanding rapidly in political markets, have agreed to host the event at their offices close to the Tower of London.

Thanks to Quincel (Pip Moss) and to Matthew Shaddick of Smarkets for driving this.

In the past, these events have been a great way of meeting in person many of those who take part in the comments threads. I am sure it will be a great night.

Fuller details will be announced in the New Year.

Mike Smithson