How the most ill-tempered PMQs in years is being reported How the most ill-tempered PMQs in years is being reported 17/11/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment This has been an ugly session of PMQs. Arguing with the Speaker is rarely a good look for a Prime Minister— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) November 17, 2021 Very noticeable how few MPs on the Tory benches for #PMQs, particularly behind the PM. A message from the backbenches to their whips?As @Ianblackford_MP said: "Look at the gaps! The rebellion has started."— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 17, 2021 Keir Starmer to Boris Johnson: “When somebody in my party misbehaves I kick them out, when somebody in his party misbehaves he tries to get them off the hook. I lead, he covers up.” #PMQs— Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) November 17, 2021 Hoyle is absolutely furious, saying the public will see that the House of Commons has learned nothing from "the other week" referring to the killing of Sir David Amess— Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) November 17, 2021 Ill-tempered #PMQs between PM & Starmer, the PM clearly irritated by the increasingly sharp attacks from KS, who calls PM a 'coward'But mood very sour too between the PM and the Speaker too, who finally demands PM sit down & rebukes him for his poorly-judged mish-conduct gag— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) November 17, 2021 PMQs ends with Starmer being told by the Speaker to withdraw the word 'coward', which he does but adds he is 'not a leader'— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) November 17, 2021