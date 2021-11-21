Why Boris Johnson and the Tories may soon experience a surge in the polls

Britons are expecting new Covid restrictions to be brought in over the Christmas period



Likely – 54%

Unlikely – 30% https://t.co/qGeFQOH94s pic.twitter.com/nAlPJM3vBu — YouGov (@YouGov) November 19, 2021

An axiom I believe in is that success equals performance minus anticipation, based on this polling the public expect some new restrictions to be brought in for the Christmas period. I’m a bit more optimistic because of our vaccine rollout and booster strategy has generally been pretty good, which should negate the need for any restrictions.

The contrast with Europe’s looming Covid-19 should provide a good contrast for the UK government. Over the last twenty months the polling in this UK has tracked how well or badly the government has dealt with Covid-19, so if things go well for the government then I’d expect a polling boost for the PM and the government. Which may enable him to see off future rebellions.

The only way I see new restrictions being introduced by Boris Johnson is if we have a new vaccine resistant, flesh eating Covid-19 variant.

TSE