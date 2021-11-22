Locking down the unvaccinated?

I have just picked up this polling by Sanatana ComRes and I find the numbers quite extraordinary. That by a split of 4%% to 32% the pollster found support for an indefinite lockdown for the unvaccinated.

I’ve no doubt that if such a measure was proposed for the UK it would very much split the nation but would it be effective and is it fair?

Maybe I’m a wish-washy liberal but I find the notion of this sort of pressure, however important it might be in controlling COVID, just a step too far. Yet you can make a good case for saying such a move would save lives.

Mike Smithson