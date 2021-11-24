Punters remain convinced that BJ will last the course

Smarkets

I have been following politics for long enough to know that the chances of PMs going early is almost always overstated by the media and commentators – something that political gamblers are not doing.

Sure BJ’s has had a tricky time but he’s got the chance to remind voters of his authority at PMQs at noon.

My own guess is that BJ’s exit will be of his own accord in order to get back to earning several times as much as his PM salary by returning to his column on the Telegraph.

Sure there could be more troubled waters ahead just possibly in the December by-elections but he will push on.

Mike Smithson