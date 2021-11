If you were forced to choose, which of these would you prefer?



A Labour government led by Keir Starmer: 42%

A Conservative government led by Boris Johnson: 36%



via @OpiniumResearch, 24-26 Nov — Opros Politics (@OprosUK) November 27, 2021

This must be the the worst finding for the Tories in years because it really reflects a huge change in public opinion.

In the poll from Opinium Labour has a 2% lead but Starmer has a big gap on approval and is in positive territory.

Mike Smithson