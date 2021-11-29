It’s amazing what latest polls have done to SKS’s confidence

So today we have seen the first major shadow cabinet reshuffle by Keir Starmer underlining the fact that he is very confident now of his position as Labour leader.

Would he have felt able to axe several ministers who came to the fore in the Corbyn years if the polling gap with the Tories had not closed? Remember he took over in April 2020 when LAB was up to 26% behind

His line up includes many big names from yesteryear taking the top slots. So we have promotions for Yvette Cooper (Shadow HomeSec), David Lammy (Shadow Foreign Sec and Emily Thornberry (Shadow A-G). We have also got rising figures Bridget Phillipson to Education and Wes Streeting to Health – who I predict will be spoken of in leadership terms whenever Starmer steps aside. Lisa Nandy gets to face Gove on Levelling up.

It certainly looks a stronger line up which I guess won’t change much between now and the General Election.

