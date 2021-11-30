BJ drops to MINUS 17 in latest ConHome satisfaction survey

The December ConHome satisfaction ratings or just out and see a big drop for the prime minister who is now in deep negative territory in the latest monthly survey of what Conservative party members are thinking.

These ratings have been carried out almost since ConHome established itself a few months after PB was founded in 2004 and are seen as a good guide to what the membership is thinking.

All this comes after a very bad month for BJ following the mess-up with his attempt to help Owen Paterson. It is also not going to help the PM’s position given the reports of letters being sent to the 1922 Committee chair requesting a confidence ballot.

BJ desperately needs the Tories to do well in December’s two Westminster by-elections the first of which is on Thursday.

Mike Smithson